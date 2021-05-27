Cancel
Meet the Ohio Vaccine Lottery’s $1 Million Winner: A 22-Year-Old

By Distinct Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbigail Bugenske, 22, had all but forgotten about her long-shot bid to become Ohio’s next millionaire. As the clock inched toward 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday night, the state was preparing to announce the winner of its first lottery drawing for vaccinated Ohioans live on television. Ms. Bugenske was driving from Cincinnati to her parents’ house near Cleveland when she got a call that left her in hysterics. The governor was on the line. She had just won $1 million.

