There's going to be a fun event happening this weekend that could really teach us all a little something about our own history. The Pettis County Museum has been closed for a while, naturally. A lot of things have been closed the last year and half or so. But now, they're ready to re-open with an Open House. It'll be going on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Museum, which is at 228 Dundee Avenue. It's kinda behind the new location of Little Big Horn. You'll know it when you see it.