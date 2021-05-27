A Peppa Pig Video Game Is Coming Out This Fall

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMy Friend Peppa Pig, a new video game featuring everyone’s favorite sassy little piggy gal, is coming out soon. And judging from the trailer that was recently released by Playstation, Peppa is going to bring along her “new friend,” aka whoever is playing the game, to a whole bunch of different locations to play and hang out and interact with the whole gang. Also Peppa manages to throw some shade at Daddy Pig in the one-minute trailer, so you know this video game is legit.

