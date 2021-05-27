A Peppa Pig Video Game Is Coming Out This Fall

The Australian animation has mammoth audiences, A-listers queuing up to star and even won an Emmy. We meet the man who turned a show for preschoolers into the best thing on TV. Bluey is the best show on television, but nothing about its premise would suggest that this is the case. It’s a simple animation, designed for preschoolers, about the adventures of a family of Australian dogs made up of Bluey, a six-year-old blue heeler, her four-year-old sister, Bingo, and her parents. Imagine The Simpsons if everybody liked each other, or Peppa Pig if the father was a functional member of society, and that’s Bluey.