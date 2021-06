"Get it, let [the remixes] roll!" BTS is serving up more of their latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Butter" with two new remixes. The "Cooler" and "Sweeter" remixes of "Butter" dropped Friday (June 4), exactly one week after the K-pop supergroup dropped the "Hotter" remix. While RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin keep smoothly delivering more "Butter" to the ARMY -- complete with live performances of the song at the Billboard Music Awards, Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America and more -- the septet is also in the midst of their Festa 2021, which is celebrating BTS' eighth anniversary this year.