In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police

By Associated Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. The...

Minnesota Stateknsiradio.com

Minnesota Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths, Fewer Than 600 Cases Monday

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Monday. There are 589 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 58 in the five-county St. Cloud area: six in Benton County, 21 in Sherburne County, 18 in Stearns County and 13 in Wright County. Morrison County did not report any new cases Monday.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature say they’ve reached an agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on broad targets for the state’s next two-year budget, but that the Legislature will have to reconvene next month to finish the work. Republican Senate Majority Leader...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statekduz.com

MN Reports 0 COVID Deaths/589 New Cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported zero deaths from COVID-19 today (Monday) and 589 new cases. So far, 7,296 people have died from the coronavirus in Minnesota. Health officials report the state’s total cases at 595,016 since the pandemic began.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Minnesota StatePosted by
103.9 The Doc

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

To protect Minnesota wildlife, rethink fishing

I will never forget the excitement of catching my first fish with my grandpa many years ago. It was a perfect summer day at a quiet pond surrounded by lush green plains. I don’t remember what kind of fish I caught, but I remember that it was “a big one.” The rest of the day was a celebration, culminating with a festive fish dinner.