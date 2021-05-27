Tuipster. Find top tweets.

The MCU Phase 4 is already introducing lots of new heroes and villains and none are more important than The Eternals. We finally got our first real look at these immortal heroes in the first teaser trailer for Marvel's Eternals, but lots of MCU fans are probably thinking: Who are these characters? Well IGN has you covered. Join us for the full trailer breakdown. If you were waiting for the first Eternals Trailer for Marvel Eternals or even the Eternals teaser or an Eternals teaser trailer, well then your wait has finally ended. Marvel is getting back in the game and here is Eternals 2021. The Eternals Trailer features Eternals, Marvel superheroes and Marvel's Eternals. The Marvel Eternals Trailer shows off the newest superheroes in the MCU ready to take Marvel Phase 4 by storm. The Eternals Teaser features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani, all of whom probably don't like Thanos very much, which is understandable. The Marvel Cinematic Universe may not have its Avengers but the Eternals Official trailer or Eternals movie trailer shows us that the Eternals new trailer is definitely not showing much of what Marvel Studios has planned for the MCU Phase 4. Celestials. Yes there are also Celestials in this movie.