The last time BBC viewers may have glimpsed Strangford Lough in Northern Ireland was during the James Nesbitt thriller Bloodlands – it was on an island here that murder victims were buried. Gillian Burke is on a more peaceful mission as it is one of the locations for Springwatch, which welcomes Michaela Strachan back from last spring’s lockdown in South Africa. She joins Chris Packham at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk to spy on avocets and barn owls, while Iolo Williams encounters some red deer at Alladale Wilderness Reserve in Scotland. It may have been a cold and now very wet spring, but wildlife waits for no man.