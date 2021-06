Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has requested money for Highway 8 in a federal transportation funding bill this year.It's no secret that Highway 8 — better known for most of its 19-mile length as Tualatin Valley Highway — is both one of Washington County's most important roadways and one of its most maligned. For stretches, especially in unincorporated Aloha and between Hillsboro and Cornelius, the highway lacks complete sidewalks on both sides. Outside of the commercial cores of the cities it connects, the highway is often poorly lit. There are long segments of the highway without safe places for pedestrians or cyclists...