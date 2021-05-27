Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gatekeeper regulation in the EU: Germany initiates further proceedings under new antitrust rules for tech gatekeepers, now against Google

cms-lawnow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 25 May 2021, the German competition watchdog, the Federal Cartel Office, initiated proceedings against Google and Alphabet based on the new competition law rules in the German Competition Act (Act against Restraints of Competition, ARC) for large digital companies. The Federal Cartel Office has already launched investigations against Facebook and Amazon based on these rules.

www.cms-lawnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Tech#Google Search#Eu Regulation#Eu Law#Federal Case Law#Eu Data#Federal Law#The Federal Cartel Office#Alphabet#Oculus#Whatsapp#Fco#The Olg D Sseldorf#Ecj#Cms#Competition Law#Procedures#User Consent#Special Obligations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
EuropePosted by
Axios

The EU privacy law's track record

Today, most users know the EU's General Data Protection Regulation chiefly through the pain of having to click a box about cookie policies on every new website they visit. Yes, but: Privacy experts tell Axios the EU's rules governing how corporations manage people's online data have had deeper impacts in three areas: company behavior, people's expectations and knowledge of how their data will be treated, and adoption by other nations and regions.
Politicskelo.com

EU Commission starts legal action against Belgium over privacy watchdog

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Wednesday launched the first step of legal action against Belgium for failing to ensure the independence of its privacy watchdog in breach of EU privacy rules. “Some of its members cannot be regarded as free from external influence because they either report to...
Electronics9to5Mac

Siri antitrust concerns raised by EU, along with Alexa and Google Assistant

Siri antitrust concerns have been expressed by businesses, says the European Union’s competition chief, with the same issues being raised about Alexa and Google Assistant. The remarks were made after a consultation process that heard from more than 200 companies over the course of a year. Competition head Margrethe Vestager...
TechnologyUS News and World Report

Market Power of Siri, Alexa, Google a Concern, EU Regulators Say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The market dominance of Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri and Alphabet's Google Assistant has triggered concerns of potential anti-competitive practices, EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday. The comments from the European Commission come after a year-long inquiry into voice assistants and other internet-connected devices and responses from more than...
Worldwtaq.com

EU antitrust regulator cite concerns about voice assistants’ exclusivity practices

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A year-long inquiry into voice assistants such as Alexa and Siri and other internet-connected devices has led to among more than 200 companies expressing concerns of potential anti-competitive practices, EU antitrust regulators said on Wednesday. The European Commission has opened similar inquiries in the past into sectors...
Politics104.1 WIKY

EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU’s top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules. The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.
Worldwincountry.com

EC court upholds Ryanair challenge against German state aid for Condor

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Europe’s second-highest court on Wednesday backed Ryanair’s challenge against German state aid granted to virus-hit German charter airline Condor. “The General Court annuls the Commission decision approving the state aid granted by Germany to the airline Condor Flugdienst on the ground of an inadequate statement of reasons,” the Luxembourg-based General Court said.
LifestyleHuron Daily Tribune

EU court annuls approval of aid for German airline Condor

BERLIN (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday annulled the EU's approval of 550 million euros ($670 million) in state aid for German airline Condor, backing a challenge by budget carrier Ryanair but suspending the application of the ruling because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Google will allow you to choose the default search engine on Android

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Despite the most recent fine for its cookie policy, more than one will still remember the substantial fine of 4,340 million euros imposed on Google three years ago by the European Union, established after ratifying thatthe tech giant was violating antitrust rules by including and linking your own search engine in the native applications of your operating system.
Travelphocuswire.com

Can travel platforms find ways to regulate themselves?

A group of European technology platforms, including ground transport specialist Bolt, are part of a joint effort working towards “better regulation of platform companies.”. The aim of the European Purpose Project, led by the founders of Bolt, Delivery Hero, Glovo and Wolt, is to establish a “European model for platform work” with commitments and recommendations to governments.
Public HealthKLTV

EU Parliament approves digital COVID certificate

(KLTV) - Travel will look different in the near future as COVID restrictions are changing and more people are wanting to travel. The European Parliament approved a special EU “vaccine passport” of sorts on Wednesday to allow movement across the bloc. The official launch date is July 1. The goal...
Businessgranthshala.com

Google settles antitrust case over advertising practices

PARIS— Alphabet Inc. Google has agreed to pay a fine of nearly $270 million to French regulators, settling one of the first antitrust cases globally alleging that the tech company has neglected its dominant role in the digital advertising sector. misused. Stocks in this article. GOOG Alphabet, Inc. $2,466.09. +14.33...
Businessmontanadailygazette.com

Google Slapped in Landmark Antitrust Ruling

PARIS (REUTERS) 2021 June 7 – Google said it would make changes to its global advertising business to ensure it did not abuse its dominance, bowing to antitrust pressure for the first time in a landmark settlement with French authorities. The deal with the French competition watchdog could help rebalance...
Businesswkzo.com

G7 countries devise way to catch Amazon in tax net – sources

PARIS (Reuters) – G7 states have found a way to include Amazon, one of the world’s biggest companies, on a list of 100 set to face higher taxes in the countries where they do business by targeting its more profitable cloud computing unit, officials close to the talks said. Some...
Politicsbywire.news

EU to launch legal steps against Germany over ECB ruling - sources

- The European Commission will start a legal procedure against Germany on Wednesday, investigating whether a German court broke EU rules by challenging central bank bond purchases already approved by the top EU court, two sources said on Tuesday. In May 2020, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that the European Central...
Internetchildrenshealthdefense.org

Facebook Faces Antitrust Investigations in Europe

The Defender is experiencing censorship on many social channels. Be sure to stay in touch with the news that matters by subscribing to our top news of the day. It's free. European regulators late last week announced two separate antitrust investigations into Facebook regarding its use of advertising data. The...
Businessinfosecurity-magazine.com

French Antitrust Regulator Slaps $268 Million Fine on Google

The French antitrust regulator has fined Google €220 million ($268 million) for abusing its dominant position in the online advertising market. The fine, which Google has not disputed, was levied because the tech giant favored its own Google Ad Manager technologies. This put competitors — such as publishers News Corp,...