Gatekeeper regulation in the EU: Germany initiates further proceedings under new antitrust rules for tech gatekeepers, now against Google
On 25 May 2021, the German competition watchdog, the Federal Cartel Office, initiated proceedings against Google and Alphabet based on the new competition law rules in the German Competition Act (Act against Restraints of Competition, ARC) for large digital companies. The Federal Cartel Office has already launched investigations against Facebook and Amazon based on these rules.www.cms-lawnow.com