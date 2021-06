May 22, 2021 – The Villanova Wildcats played Ole Miss for the second time in two days, and a half hour after an emotional come from behind win against UMBC. This is the challenge of playing in the NCAA Softball Championship. Under the circumstances, one that Villanova wanted. The season comes to an end with the loss to the Rebels 6 – 2 in Tucson, AZ. Mississippi will face Arizona for the Regional Championship on Sunday. Ole Miss will need two wins in one day, a challenge they will readily accept.