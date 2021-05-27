Costa Rican farmer demands reopening of fraudulent export of organic pineapple

Maggie Bowling of Old Homeplace Farm is no stranger to vegetable production and the business of farming. Growing up on her parents’ organic farm and marrying into a pastured livestock operation, Maggie launched her vegetable production in 2014. Since then, Maggie has dialed in her production systems; her vegetable CSA, online store, local delivery, and restaurant sales are running smoothly; and she's transitioning the operation to Certified Organic status. Yet she’s quick to point out that she still considers herself on the beginning farmer continuum. Join the Organic Association of Kentucky (OAK) for this virtual walk through Maggie’s vegetable operation and the steps, challenges, and triumphs she’s facing in the process to organic certification and growing her family farm business. This event is offered in partnership with Grow Appalachia and the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.