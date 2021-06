Given the indisputable success of its first series, it’s unsurprising that Netflix’s Bridgerton quickly received the green light for not just a second instalment, but Seasons 3 and 4 too. With so much material from Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novels to explore (most of the books in the historical romance series focus on a different Bridgerton sibling), fans of the show can look forward to plenty more spectacle and scandal in the years to come. Now, filming for Season 2 is officially underway, with the first on-set photos offering a tantalising taste of what devotees can expect in the new series.