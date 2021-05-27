Cancel
Alabama State

Search begins for Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders

By Press Release: Alabama Farmers Federation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALABAMA (Press Release) - Chicken tenders please the palate of even the pickiest eaters, and that’s one reason the Alabama Farmers Federation is on a search to find the local eatery that serves up Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders. “Alabama ranks in the top three in the U.S. in broiler chicken...

