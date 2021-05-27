Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Coinsilium-Backed Nifty Labs to Build NFT Marketplace on RSK in Partnership with Indorse

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The development of the token bridge for the Coinsilium-backed NFT marketplace will help boost the interoperability of the entire innovation. Nifty Labs Limited, a Gibraltar-based blockchain development startup has entered into a partnership with Indorse Pte. Ltd to develop a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace built on the RSK Blockchain which is secured by the Bitcoin network. According to an official release by Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), the parent company of Nifty Labs, the project to create ‘NFT on Bitcoin’ has kickstarted with the timeline for the marketplace development scheduled for 6 months.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Bitcoin Network#Warming Up#Digital Assets#Digital Gaming#Networks#Digital Art#Build Nft Marketplace#Nifty Labs Limited#Indorse Pte Ltd#Coinsilium Group Limited#Aqse#Nonfungible Com#Ethereum Bitcoin#Iov Labs Ltd#The Non Fungible Token#The Nft Marketplace#Nft Minter#Rbtc#Rdoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

NFTMall Starts New Era of NFT Market

NFTMall supports both ERC-721 and BEP-721 standards, so the platform is not limited to Ethereum or BSC blockchains – it operates on both chains. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market is the fastest-growing segment of the modern crypto and financial markets. In 2020, the total NFT market volume reached $338 million, in the first quarter of 2021 it has reached $2 billion. Naturally, today we see a proliferation of specialized NFT marketplaces.
Cell PhonesNEWSBTC

Alium NFT Marketplace collaboration with Synctuition

We are pleased to announce our upcoming Collaboration between Alium NFT Marketplace and Europe’s largest mindfulness app, Synctuition!. The Covid-19 pandemic radically changed the world. It impacted our livelihoods and changed how we work, learn, interact with each other, and think about health. As a result, we stayed home, switched to a “new normal,” and tried to carry on with our lives. Yet, many of us struggled (or continue struggling) with loneliness, stress, anxiety, and depression. Luckily, we human beings are amazing. We can adapt to dire circumstances and thrive. That’s why, in the middle of the pandemic, we decided to create a unique collaboration between Alium Art NFT Marketplace and Synctuition to bring the world a much-needed tool for reducing anxiety and improving sleep.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Interros Becomes Investor in Atomyze Blockchain Platform

The Atomyze platform functions in the American and Swiss jurisdictions, pending permission from the Central Bank of Russia. Interros, Nornickel’s largest shareholder, has entered the consortium of investors for the Atomyze blockchain platform, Interros head Sergey Batekhin told reporters. Atomyze deals with the tokenization of physical assets, that is, the...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Blockster on Track to Be Crypto’s Biggest Platform Launch This Year

The BXR token sale is set to launch on BlockFunder, the Digitex IEO token launch platform on Monday, June 7th. Blockster, the Internet’s first all-encompassing social network for crypto die-hards, is hitting the ground running with an immersive investment platform that is content-rich and packed with exciting features. Blockchain hustlers...
MarketsCoinDesk

Okcoin Integrates With Polygon to Reduce Users’ Ethereum Gas Fees

Users can now withdraw any of the 13 available trading ERC-20 assets (including ETH, UNI, USDT, LINK, COMP and more) from their Okcoin wallet to Polygon’s sidechain. In doing so, users can save up to 25% on gas fees because they no longer have to bridge their assets from an exchange to an Ethereum wallet to Polygon, incurring two transaction fees for using the token bridge.
Economydallassun.com

Elitium NFT Marketplace to Integrate the DigitalBits Blockchain

Elitium, a blockchain-based wealth management ecosystem powering a host of luxury and fintech products, announced today that the company will be integrating the DigitalBits blockchain into its NFT marketplace, activating a number of potential synergies between the two ecosystems. These include: the ability to utilize the DigitalBits/XDB token and other DigitalBits-based assets such as branded stablecoins to buy and sell assets within the Elitum NFT marketplace, and enabling Elitium users to mint and operate NFTs on the DigitalBits blockchain. Elitium has also joined the XDB Foundation partner program.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Cryptology Asset Group Allocates $100M to Invest in Cryptocurrency Funds Globally

The founder of Cryptology Christian Angermayer explained that their main vision is to embellish among the leading investors in digital assets globally. Choosing among the leading funds for businesses related to cryptocurrency and blockchain, Cryptology Asset Group is going to invest $100 million in the coming 24 months. There are only some investment companies that have been listed on the stock market focusing on blockchain and cryptocurrency businesses, and Cryptology is among them. They also provide investors easy access with the help of their shares.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Efinity Token Sale Announced on CoinList, Slated for June 24

Efinity is a cross-chain NFT network powered by the Efinity Token (EFI) and built on Polkadot. The protocol is environmentally friendly, scalable, and designed to enable a future where NFTs are as widespread and easy to use as smartphones today. CoinList, the token sale platform, and cryptocurrency exchange has announced...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Injective Announces NEAR Protocol Integration for Expanding Its Multi-Chain Trading Ecosystem

This integration will allow users to seamlessly trade assets from other discrete blockchain networks while ensuring that its users get to enjoy the native Ethereum experience. On Wednesday, June 2, the Injective platform announced the integration of NEAR protocol, a move aimed at expanding its multi-chain trading ecosystem. This is a step further in creating a free and decentralized financial ecosystem.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Software Startup Celonis Valuation Triples to $11B in New Funding Round

A second funding round raised $1 billion for Celonis. The company discovered “process mining” for analyzing corporate data to identify areas of weaknesses. On Wednesday, Celonis announced that $1 billion had been injected in the second funding round. Following the development, the company’s valuation grew to a staggering $11 billion. The second funding was dominated by three firms including Rowe Price, Splunk Ventures and Durable Capital Partners. During the last cash injection, done in 2019, the valuation of Celonis was at $2.5 billion. Celonis says that besides the annual triple-digit growth, the clientele base has grown both in size and quality and can only be likened to companies like Pfizer and Dell.
Auctionsaithority.com

WePlay Esports Announced To List NFTs On Binance NFT Marketplace

The first collection of the WePlay Collectibles non-fungible tokens from the WePlay Esports media holding company will be presented on the Binance NFT marketplace. Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, together with media holding company WePlay Esports announce the release of the Storyline collection of WePlay Collectibles on the Binance NFT marketplace. The tokens will be auctioned on the platform as part of the “100 creators” campaign, timed to coincide with the launch of the Binance NFT marketplace.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

FTX Exchange Launches NFT Marketplace

FTX has set up an NFT marketplace, listing a variety of tokens that can be redeemed for physical items and real-world experiences. An NFT giving access to lunch with Sam Bankman-Fried is bidding at $110,000. Gemini and Binance have both also embraced NFTs in recent months. FTX is selling branded...
SoftwarePosted by
Coinspeaker

Norton Crypto Unveiled by NortonLifeLock to Help 13M Users Mine Ethereum

The NortonLifeLock management said that with the introduction of Norton Crypto, the company hopes to empower miners and make their quest for efficient mining more successful. Typically, Bitcoin and other digital currencies are mined by companies that have invested in large server farms, meaning that the venture is very expensive and not for any Dick and Harry. However, one company plans to make mining affordable and bring it to your doorsteps with a new tool. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity company, has launched the Norton Crypto. The new tool will enable consumers to mine crypto via Norton 360. Beginning June 3 (today) 360 users will get invites to participate in the adopter program for Ethereum mining. Additionally, Norton is set to open the mining service to its 13 million customers. In an interview with CNN Business, the company’s representatives hinted that the company looks forward to supporting the mining of cryptos that give high returns to their members.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Coinspeaker

Kraken Launches Mobile App with Support of 50+ Tokens

The Kraken mobile app launch is expected to push crypto towards further consumer adoption. Kraken has unveiled a mobile app that enables US users to securely trade 50+ tokens from their mobile phones. The digital asset exchange plans to capitalize on this project with the continued increase in retail crypto investors.
Businessthepaypers.com

Fintech Lightyear launches, grabs USD 1.5 mln investment

New fintech startup Lightyear has announced a USD 1.5 million pre-seed funding round, alongside launching its waiting list for Europe, according to the official press release. Set to start rolling out in Q3 2021, Lightyear marries multi-currency accounts with unlimited access to global markets so customers can invest freely without hidden fees or charges. Lightyear, founded by early Wise (formerly TransferWise) employees, enters the retail investment landscape in Europe, combining a low barrier to entry with a global mindset.
Economybeincrypto.com

IOHK and Nervos Partner to Build First Cross-Chain Bridge to Cardano

The bridge will reportedly be Cardano’s (ADA) first and is expected to launch before the end of July. The bridging of Cardano and Nervos (CKB) will allow ADA and CKB to be used interchangeably. Cardano’s first cross-chain bridge has been announced and is set to launch within the next six...
MarketsCoinDesk

DAOs Prepare for the Next Crypto Winter With Treasury Diversification

A lot of new people have gotten into investing in cryptocurrency over the last few months. Some may be so new they won’t remember the last “crypto winter,” which started with the regulatory crackdown in 2018 and continued at least into very late 2019. When it first hit, many crypto startups were laying off staff by the dozens.