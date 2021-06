OnePlus launches its T series smartphones around the third quarter of the year. While we are yet to reach the launch date, information about OnePlus 9T has emerged online. The device’s display details have been doing the rounds over the internet. Usually, the T series is termed value for money (VFM) that brings some high-end features from the Pro model while retaining the price tag of the vanilla variant. The OnePlus 9T is also rumored to include one such feature on its display.