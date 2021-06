KIEL, Germany (AP) — Cologne has kept its place in the Bundesliga after recovering from a first-leg setback to beat second-division Holstein Kiel 5-2 on aggregate in the promotion-relegation playoff. Kiel won the first leg 1-0 on Wednesday as it bid to reach Germany's top division for the first time. But it was in trouble almost immediately in a frantic opening to Saturday’s second leg. Cologne led the second leg 3-1 after 13 minutes and won the game 5-1 with Sebastian Andersson scoring twice.