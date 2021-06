It almost feels like we've started every match review for the past two months by chronicling all the distractions and controversies Paulo Fonseca has had to face while prepping his squad for any given match, but tonight's Europa League semifinal clash against Manchester United may take the cake. Not only did Roma give him the pink slip, but his replacement, José Mourinho, has gobbled up the entire news cycle this week, making for a few awkward press conferences over the past several days.