Animal Kingdom Season 5 Preview: Is Pope The True Apex Predator?

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Smurf (Ellen Barkin) having shuffled off the mortal coil, the fifth season of TNT's Animal Kingdom finds Deran (Jake Weary), Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), and J (Finn Cole) finally able to break out on their own and move the family business into new (and we're assuming deadlier) directions. But between shocking truths about Smurf's past and some folks in the present looking to come at the Codys hard, the boys won't have a lot of time to decide on where things should be heading. And while the Codys know that the family needs a new leader, what do you do when everyone thinks they're ready to take the crown? In the first of what appears to be a series of character profile posters, we get a look at Hatosy's Pope. An unpredictable animal with a bad habit of feeding into his own worst (and violent) urges. But is he enough of an "apex predator" to do what needs to be done to lead- even if it means going against blood?

