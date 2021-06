There aren't many rappers that can say they had dreams to live this lifestyle since pre-school, but such is the case with SoFaygo. The 19-year-old Atlanta-bred artist, who had a viral hit over the last year with his song "Knock Knock," experienced his first real brush with hip-hop when he was in fourth grade. His cousin was recording in a basement studio at a house they were at and a curious SoFaygo went downstairs to see what he was up to. Next thing the rap newcomer knew, he was on the mic after being invited to make his own song. SoFaygo's parents liked what he came up with, which motivated him to commit to making more music.