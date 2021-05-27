Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Court Rejects Proposed Bayer Settlement for Future Roundup Litigation

By Todd Neeley, Emily Unglesbee, DTN Staff Reporters
dtnpf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Bayer's $2 billion Roundup settlement on the grounds it would not adequately address the concerns of families who may later be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and sent the company back to the drawing board. "If a settlement that reasonably protects...

www.dtnpf.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsanto#Lawsuits#Plaintiffs#Federal Court#Federal District Court#Federal Case Law#Dtn#Lincoln#Nhl#The U S District Court#Bayer Monsanto#Roundup Settlement#Roundup Products#Federal Law#Legal Issues#Attorneys#Preliminary Approval#Judge Chhabria#Resolution#Shareholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

Court rejects private lawyer phone consult prior to charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans have no right to a confidential telephone conversation with a lawyer prior to charges being filed, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, dealing a blow to attorney-client privilege. The decision came in a case involving a Milford man arrested for drunken driving at nearly...
Congress & CourtsIPWatchdog.com

Supreme Court Grants Cert in Unicolors v. H&M to Consider Whether Section 411 Includes Intent-to-Defraud Requirement

On Tuesday, June 1, the U.S. Supreme Court granted a petition for writ of certiorari filed by fabric designer Unicolors seeking to challenge the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s ruling last May that reversed a jury verdict finding Swedish multinational clothing firm Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) liable for copyright infringement. The district court eventually entered a judgment awarding more than $500,000 to Unicolors. The case will ask the nation’s highest court to decide whether the Ninth Circuit properly construed the language of 17 U.S.C. § 411 in determining that the district court was required to refer Unicolors’ copyright registration to the U.S. Copyright Office because it contained inaccurate information with no evidence that the inaccurate information contained any indicia of fraud or material error regarding the work covered by the copyright registration.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

High Court Affirms Bankruptcy Ends LLC Membership but Not Member's Economic Interest

Section 18-304(1)(b) of the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act states that, unless otherwise provided in a limited liability company agreement, or with the consent of all members, a person ceases to be a member of a limited liability company when the member files a voluntary petition in bankruptcy. In Zachman v. Real Time Cloud Services, Order, No. 260, 2020, 2021 WL 1561430 (Del. Apr. 20, 2021), the Delaware Supreme Court affirmed a Delaware Court of Chancery decision that Section 18-304 is not preempted by the Bankruptcy Code to the extent that it divests members who file for bankruptcy of the right to participate in the management of the company but not their economic interest. In so doing, the Supreme Court approved the Court of Chancery’s reliance on a 17-year old opinion by then Vice Chancellor Leo Strine in Milford Power v. PDC Milford Power, 866 A.2d 738 (Del. Ch. 2004).
Congress & CourtsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using Johnson & Johnson talc products. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting Johnson & Johnson's appeal. The company argued that it was not...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects bid by landlords to resume evictions

A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday denied a request by a group of landlords to resume evictions, leaving the temporary nationwide eviction moratorium intact for now. The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest twist in a multifront legal challenge to the eviction...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...
Congress & Courtsnaked capitalism

Federal Judge Nixes Proposed Monsanto Glysophate Settlement, Deepening Black Hole for Bayer

We are stepping on Jerri-Lynn’s toes a bit, since she has been following Monsanto litigation closely. Today we are providing an update on a effort to settle a large group of pending and potential cases. The short version is that this effort, like an earlier attempt, was rejected by Federal judge in the Northern District of California. We’ve embedded his order at the end of this post.
LawAgriculture Online

After court rebuff, Bayer tries new paths to resolve Roundup lawsuits

Health and chemical giant Bayer said it would pursue a five-point plan to mitigate its future litigation risks over Roundup herbicide, including a discussion of whether to remain in the lawn-and-garden market and a continued pursuit of settlements of lawsuits that allege the weed killer causes cancer. Bayer announced the steps on Thursday, a day after a federal judge in California rejected a Bayer proposal to settle future lawsuits involving Roundup for $2 billion.