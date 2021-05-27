New Texas law bans reality shows like Live PD from partnering with law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed the Javier Ambler Act into law, banning reality TV shows from partnering with Texas law enforcement. State Rep. James Talarico put the proposal forward after our sister station KVUE first revealed the details of Ambler's death following an encounter with Williamson County deputies in March of 2019. Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit with Ambler after he failed to dim his headlights, and the chase eventually ended in north Austin.