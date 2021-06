Authorities in Cumberland County say a man was shot and killed in Bridgeton Thursday night and now they are searching for the person who may have pulled the trigger. 26-year-old David Morales-Olmedo has an active warrant out for his arrest. He has been charged with homicide and related weapons offenses, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office. Officials say Morales-Olmedo should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach him.