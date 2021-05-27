Cancel
House of Ashes Preview: The next Dark Picture

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dark Pictures House of Ashes was recently detailed by Supermassive Games, and Stevivor had the opportunity to chat about the interactive horror title with Game Director Will Doyle. As teased at the end of Little Hope, the second game in the continuing anthology, House of Ashes will star Ashley...

stevivor.com
Without slowing down, Supermassive Games is already showing off the next chapter to their Dark Pictures Anthology series! Bandai Namco has already published their first two chapters, Man of Medan and Little Hope, but now they have dropped the first teaser for what comes next; House of Ashes. Taking players into the depths of a cave where anything could be lurking. Best part is, this teaser also shows that we will get a full gameplay reveal on May 27th!
Last week, we got a teaser and details for the third installment to The Dark Pictures Anthology series. In that teaser, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games stated that they had a full gameplay reveal coming for House of Ashes. Now, that gameplay video is here and shows off a full eight minutes of intense gameplay!
The next game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series, House of Ashes, has had its gameplay shown off in a new extended trailer rattling off over eight minutes of the story. The setting is very different this time as it takes place in Iraq and will feature a story centered around what appears to be U.S. soldiers that encounter something supernatural and horrific. In the gameplay shown, the soldier’s operation quickly goes wrong when an explosion causes the ground underneath them to open up and they crash into a buried ruin of some kind.
Take a Drink: every time paranormal activity happens at the Femm family estate. Drink a Shot: every time the camera focuses on something that is genuinely bizarre. And Cheers: to the enduring legacy of horror film director James Whale. By: Alex Phuong (Two Beers) – James Whale pioneered the horror...
Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games is finally pulling back the curtain on the third entry in its Dark Pictures Anthology, a game pentalogy, with each standalone entry mashing together different subgenres of horror. House of Ashes brings new frights and surprises as you explore an underground temple and discover horrific creatures nesting there.
In The House by Phillip Sevy and Drew Zucker, with colors by Jen Hickman and letters by Frank Cvetkovic, a squadron of WWI soldiers stumbles upon a haunted house during a blizzard. The series, which was six years in the making, was originally released digitally, and subsequented received a 2018 Kickstarter printing. Today, The Beat is pleased to exclusively announce that The House will now be receiving a new trade paperback release release through Dark Horse.
House of Ashes is the next installment of the ongoing Dark Pictures Anthology horror game series, and this entry from developer Supermassive Games is tackling a fairly recent historical setting. This title will present a dichotomy between the Iraq War in 2003 and an ancient force older than anything Supermassive has depicted before, with a story that has soldiers trapped in an underground Sumerian temple. All of these details came from a livestream featuring game director Will Doyle.
Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco have released an eight minute gameplay video for upcoming horror title The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes. The footage from this third game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series confirms that Preminitions will make their return, giving players a hint at possible fates they can either manifest or avoid through their actions, and your choices will effect the story including who lives, and who dies. Also returning are the Theatrical Cut and Curators Cut versions of the story, giving players a slightly tweaked experience for those who are willing to replay the story.
DC’s hotly-anticipated horror comic The Nice House on the Lake launches this Tuesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; take a look…. Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter-well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter’s always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter’s invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It’s beautiful, it’s opulent, it’s private-so a week of putting up with Walter’s weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn’t a chance to reconnect be…nice?
Supermassive Games has launched a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming horror title House of Ashes. House of Ashes is the latest in their The Dark Pictures Anthology, following on from previous standalone titles Man of Medan and Little Hope. It gave us a closer look at what we can expect from this latest installment. Here are five key things that we learned from the House of Ashes trailer.
Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology is poised to spit out its third grisly instalment this year, once again pitting five unlucky souls against a seemingly supernatural threat. The series is no stranger to unlikable characters that make you question how hard you really want to work to save them, but in House of Ashes I might actually be on the side of the monsters.
Released last week with little fanfare, World Brothers is a spin-off of the big-shooting Earth Defense Force series in which players collect cute voxel-built warriors based on cultures from around the world. Only a few of these blocky caricatures are horrible. Known for its tongue-and-cheek humor and low-budget vibe, the...
DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power – out this Friday – comes from Toybox Inc, who gave us Little Dragon’s Café and Deadly Premonition Origins, amongst others. Even with Nintendo on publishing duties though, there’s a curious lack of press coverage. Our guess is that they’re going to rely on word of mouth or perhaps a last-minute TV advertising campaign.