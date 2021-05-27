Mistakes to Avoid When Implementing Serverless Architecture with AWS Lambda

There are many articles that show you how to use AWS Lambda, but these articles usually don’t cover what you shouldn’t do with the service. Because technologies emerge and become outdated quickly, solutions that may look like the right solution, otherwise known as anti-patterns, can prevent you from building a cost-optimized, performant, and resilient IT system. In this post, I highlight eight common anti-patterns I’ve seen and provide some recommendations to avoid them to ensure your system is performing at its best.