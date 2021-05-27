Cancel
Mistakes to Avoid When Implementing Serverless Architecture with AWS Lambda

amazon.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many articles that show you how to use AWS Lambda, but these articles usually don’t cover what you shouldn’t do with the service. Because technologies emerge and become outdated quickly, solutions that may look like the right solution, otherwise known as anti-patterns, can prevent you from building a cost-optimized, performant, and resilient IT system. In this post, I highlight eight common anti-patterns I’ve seen and provide some recommendations to avoid them to ensure your system is performing at its best.

aws.amazon.com
#Amazon Web Service#Architectures#Aws#Serverless#Eventbridge#Microservice Api#Lambda Power Tuning#Step Functions#Json#Ci#Amazon Sqs#Aws
