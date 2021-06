Lamarse H. “Cotton” Ivy, who was born the son of a sharecropper in Decatur County, Tennessee and led a wonderful life as a schoolteacher, coach, insurance agent, national country humorist, state legislator and Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, died on May 25, 2021 at the age of 91. Mr. Ivy passed away at AHC Westwood, in his hometown of Decaturville, Tennessee after battling an extended period of illness.