Aidairo Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Coming from Yen Press

By Adi Tantimedh
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYen Press, LLC announced the release of AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, a beautiful art book that features full-color illustrations from the best-selling manga series. Creator Aidaira took that mainstay of high school urban legends, the phantom that haunts toilets, and crafted a bestselling manga out of it. Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is about a high school student who becomes bound to a toilet spirit, and together they fight evil spirits to keep the balance between the human and the spirit world! This is squarely in the Shonen, aka Young Boys, category, and Aidaira's unique and weird art style and oddball creepy humour make the series unique.

