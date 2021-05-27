Rosamond’s Kelly Carden announces run for 2nd district supervisor seat on board
A Rosamond man with a background in hospitality is looking to bring autonomy back to Kern County by announcing his bid for the second district seat for board of supervisors. 36-year-old Kelly Carden is running as a Libertarian calling for Kern County’s local government to push back against state and federal officials, with key focuses on the water crisis, second amendment rights and how small businesses are regulated.www.desertnews.com