Multiple Dragon Quest Games Announced Including Dragon Quest XII

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix dropped a bunch of new announcements revolving around Dragon Quest during a special livestream this evening. As part of the game's 35th Anniversary, we got a look at a number of different items on the way, including the reveal that Dragon Quest XII is in the works. We also saw they're doing a remake of DQ3, which looks a lot like Octopath Traveler, and a few new titles in the mix. You can read more about them below and check out trailers for everything revealed down at the bottom.

bleedingcool.com
