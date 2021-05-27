‘Physical’ Trailer: Rose Byrne Builds an Aerobics Empire in Apple TV+ Dark Comedy Series
In every comedy film in which Rose Byrne appears, she steals the show, and often, the entire movie. So where is Byrne’s big breakout comedy role? When is Byrne going to get the massive stardom she deserves? Byrne might be finally getting her due with the Apple TV+ series, Physical. A dark comedy series created by Annie Weisman (Desperate Housewives) and directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie among others, Physical stars Byrne as a bedraggled ’80s housewife who discovers the wonderful world of aerobics and sets out to build a fitness empire. Watch the Physical trailer below.www.slashfilm.com