First Kill: Netflix Rounds Out V.E. Schwab Vampire Drama Series Cast
A little more than seven months after Netflix announced its upcoming eight-episode vampire hunter series based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab, the streaming service announced on Thursday who will be joining Sarah Catherine Hook's vampire-with-a-conscience Julliette Fairmont and Imani Lewis' fearless, headstrong monster hunter Calliope Burns in First Kill. For The Burns' (Monster Hunters): Aubin Wise (Hamilton) as Talia, Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher) as Jack, Dominic Goodman (Animal Kingdom) as Apollo, and Phillip Mullings Jr. (Chad) as Theo.bleedingcool.com