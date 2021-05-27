Woman Facing Reckless Homicide And DUI Charges After Deadly Clay County ATV Crash
Kentucky State Police say a woman is facing charges following a deadly crash Wednesday in Clay County. Investigators said 27-year-old Jenna R. Hubbs of Corbin was driving an ATV side-by-side northeast on Highway 149 in Manchester when she lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Officials with the Clay County Coroner’s Office said a passenger in the side-by-side, 32-year-old Johnathan Hoskins of Manchester was severely injured in the crash and died at the scene. Troopers charged Hubbs with reckless homicide and DUI. Police suspect drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.www.sam1039.com