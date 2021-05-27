Nike’s ‘PlayStation 5’ PG5 sneakers are getting delayed

Sneaker culture has made me decidedly averse to feminine shoes, says Hafsa Lodi. “High heel sales dropped 71 per cent in 2020 – will we ever go back?” I have to admit that I felt elated seeing this headline last month. Trainers have been stealthily climbing the ranks of fashion-forward footwear over the past decade, but perhaps it took a global pandemic to finally cement comfort as a driving force of fashion. Once upon a time, my daily footwear was comprised of pretty ballerina flats, strappy sandals and a handful of high heels. The most comfortable of the bunch were granny-style sock-pumps, block heels and gladiator sandals. Most of these have since been given to charity, to make space for clunkier shoes, mainly with cushioned rubber soles and sporty logos on the sides. Whether they’re Nike Air Force Ones, Puma Kyron Fashion Rebels or floral-spattered Gucci Aces, trainers now easily dominate my shoe collection.