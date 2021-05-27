Cancel
Video Games

Nike’s ‘PlayStation 5’ PG5 sneakers are getting delayed

By Maya Ernest
inputmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of May, Nike and Sony revealed they were once again collaborating on a PlayStation-themed signature sneaker for NBA star Paul George — this time featuring a design mirroring the PS5. With Sony selling nearly 8 million units of the console since it launched in November of 2020, and the new “PG5” marking the 5th edition of George’s Nike shoe, everything aligned perfectly for their May 27 launch. But now, Nike has announced its “PlayStation 5” PG5 shoe has been delayed a month.

www.inputmag.com
