Donegal: 'Too early' to change crumbling homes repair scheme

Plans to transform part of a Bristol office building into residential units have taken a major step forward.The prior approval application for New Bond House, on the junction of St Paul Street and Bond Street, was lodged by Rengen Ltd. The office block was constructed in the 1980s but is thought to have been originally used as a printers and later a clothing factory before being redeveloped.Under the plans, the first, second and third floor of the building will be transformed to provide 50 apartments.The application initially proposed 66 dwellings, but the figure has been revised down.The homes will be served by 23 car parking spaces and 67 cycle spaces within the basement.Prior approval for the scheme has been granted by Bristol City Council. A report from planners said “change of use is acceptable in terms of transport and highways, contamination, flood risk, noise and natural light”.