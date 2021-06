There will be no shortage of people eulogizing Paul Mooney. People who worked with him, people who actually knew him and, certainly, people who are way funnier than me. Mooney worked with the best of the best. It was every comedian’s dream to work with him, and every comic that actually did knows they’re just a little bit more special than the rest of us. If Mooney wasn’t your favorite comic, your favorite comic is probably saying something about what Mooney meant to them. Born Paul Gladney in Shreveport, Louisiana, he worked with the likes of Redd Foxx and Spike Lee. He discovered Robin Williams and Sandra Bernhard. He defined Black television as a writer on Sanford and Son, Good Times, In Living Color and Chappelle’s Show. And, of course, there’s his work with Richard Pryor.