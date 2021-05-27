SysInspire Lotus Notes to PST Converter

With the rise of eBooks and their numerous advantages, came a corresponding increase in their digital formats, as well as means of protecting the copyrighted materials. This, in turn, has also created an increase in the available software or compatible devices, making the whole process quite challenging at times, especially for the average user. iSummersoft Kindle Converter aims at providing a simple tool for performing those necessary conversions between eBook formats, as well as managing the DRM aspects that come with such data.