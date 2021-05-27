Got gophers in your yard? Here’s what you need to know

One of my first lessons in home gardening was learning how evil pocket gophers are. I vividly remember sitting at my kitchen table, seven months pregnant, looking at all our baby plants in our new vegetable garden. Suddenly, I saw one of my prized eggplants quiver and disappear into the ground. I grabbed a steak knife and ran to the scene of the crime and began stabbing furiously at the ground (I may have been a bit hormonal at the time). My big black cat came over and watched me with a puzzled look and sniffed at the ground. Of course, the gopher had escaped my murderous rage, but later that afternoon my kitty presented me with a big, dead gopher. I sure miss that cat…