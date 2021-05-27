The Kelly Legal Group, PLLC of Austin, TX to offer complementary legal consultations for Austin-area real estate investors

Family and construction law firm, Bollier Ciccone LLP will relocate to a new 6,500-square-foot office space in Westlake Oaks Executive Park at 1101 S. Hwy. 360, Bldg. G, Ste. 200, West Lake Hills. The practice, which operates under Leslie Bollier and Tony Ciccone has seen steady growth over the last few years and outgrew its downtown Austin location, according to a release from the firm. The new space is under construction by DKC Construction Group and Bollier Ciccone LLP will officially relocate in the summer. 512-477-5796. https://bclawtx.com/