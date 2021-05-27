Jungle Cruise Final Trailer Debuted This Morning Form Disney

Jungle Cruise debuted its final trailer before release on July 30th this morning, and it looks like it is going to be quite the adventure. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti, the film is based on the popular ride at the Disney Parks. Recently, the ride has undergone some changes to become a bit more culturally sensitive and even added a couple of elements from this film. However, nobody is sure if those are permanent parts or just promotion for the film. In any case, this trailer proves that this is going to be a fun film, which you can see for yourself down below.