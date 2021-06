Using ESXi 6.7, VCSA 6.7, Veeam Backup & Replication 11 - a Veeam vmware backup job with change block tracking enabled failed a few days ago on a host at a remote location. vmdk sesparse files have grown large since then and the original approach to the disk provisioning layout wasn't ideal. The datastore ran out of space which caused a vm to go offline. There was initially no snapshots found in the web interface snapshot manager but vcsa displays the "consolidation is needed" notice. 87GB has been freed up to be able to run the vm after relocating its 80GB C: vmdk to another datastore and relocating + registering vmx which freed up 12GB the vswp consumed. A disk consolidation attempt after creating a snapshot from the local esxi web interface while the vm is powered on showed 0% progress for ~20 minutes and then "insufficient disk space" failure. Running df -h or du -h -s . periodically while that was in progress showed no decrease in free space with the number always remaining ~87GB. “Delete all” succeeded and removed the snapshot entry from the snapshot manager but didn’t actually remove the sesparse files. Trying consolidation again from vcsa yielded same result with 0% progress for ~20 minutes followed by "insufficient disk space" failure. My understanding is that the sdelete + vmkfstools -K (punchzero) approach to reclaim any space on thin vmdk is not an option unless snapshots are first consolidated. Consolidation will be attempted again after hours with the vm powered off but I'm assuming it may still fail due to the delta size at this point. Any suggestions to resolve this other than migration to a new datastore?