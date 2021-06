This week five secret proposals for Clearwater downtown development were made public by the city, and Tracey McManus gave a summary of them at the Tampa Bay Times. The city called for developers to pitch them on what to do with three plots of land that are each between 1.2 and 2.6 acres in size and make up key parts of the Imagine Clearwater redevelopment plan to revive downtown. Five developers submitted plans that involved one or all three parcels.