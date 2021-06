The first race of the Class B State Track and Field Championships was a gold-medal race for the Blair Bears on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Hailey Amandus, Reece Ewoldt, Kaitlynn Amandus and Makayla Baughman broke their own school record and earned first place in the 3,200-meter relay, finishing in just 9:35.62. The event win highlighted a busy afternoon and evening for Washington County athletes during the first of their two days in Omaha.