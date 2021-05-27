Cancel
Scrubs Maker FIGS Valued at $4.57 Billion in Stellar Debut

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 23 days ago

(Reuters) - FIGS Inc's shares jumped nearly 29% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $4.57 billion, indicating robust investor interest after the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares opened at $28.30 each, up...

www.usnews.com
