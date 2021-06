The All-NBA honors were announced last night, and Trae Young wasn’t a member of any three of the teams. He finished 11th among guards in the vote despite finishing the regular season third in the league among guards in assists and 10th among guards in scoring — totaling as many or more wins as four of the players who finished ahead of him. The narrative that Young couldn’t play winning basketball has been nixed now that the Hawks and 76ers are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Atlanta has largely ridden Young during the course of the playoffs, especially in late-game situations.