After a quiet couple of days, sneaker releases are finally beginning to pick up. Starting as soon as Monday, we’ll have our hands full… hopefully with Ws instead of Ls. If you’ve followed Paul Rodriguez throughout his ten signature shoe career, then it’s likely you have your eyes set on the Nike SB Dunk Low What The Paul, which kicks us off right at the start of the week. And if the skate shops don’t bless you with a pair, don’t worry; you’ll have another opportunity via SNKRS later in the week. The following day, Tuesday, Human Made and adidas are keeping it cozy as NIGO presents a comfortable trio of Pure Slip-Ons. The more serious Jordan Zion 1 Marion, then, helms Wednesday alongside a number of Vapormax Flyknit 2021 colorways.