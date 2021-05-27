3 teens charged in string of auto burglaries

MADISON, Miss. — Madison police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a string of neighborhood auto burglaries. The investigation began about 1:30 a.m. Thursday after officers were called to the Woods Crossing subdivision, where a resident reported a suspicious person and a car alarm going off in the area. Officers canvassed the area and determined that several vehicles had been broken into in Woods Crossing, Tidewater, Sandalwood and Highwoods subdivision.