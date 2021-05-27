Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Got gophers in your yard? Here’s what you need to know

By Laura Simpson
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my first lessons in home gardening was learning how evil pocket gophers are. I vividly remember sitting at my kitchen table, seven months pregnant, looking at all our baby plants in our new vegetable garden. Suddenly, I saw one of my prized eggplants quiver and disappear into the ground. I grabbed a steak knife and ran to the scene of the crime and began stabbing furiously at the ground (I may have been a bit hormonal at the time). My big black cat came over and watched me with a puzzled look and sniffed at the ground. Of course, the gopher had escaped my murderous rage, but later that afternoon my kitty presented me with a big, dead gopher. I sure miss that cat…

www.ocregister.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Pets & Animals
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Black Cat#Garden Plants#Work From Home#Baby Animals#Pocket Gophers#Gopher Bait#Gopher Purge#Home Gardening#Dirt#Front Teeth#Prized Bulbs#Wire Baskets#Time#Kitchen#Tree Roots#Active Holes#Half Inch Hardware Cloth#Trap#Steak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
EconomyPosted by
Mashed

The Most Recent Black Bean Recall Was Just Massively Expanded. Here's What You Need To Know

If you love incorporating black beans into your weekly meal plan, you may have already heard about the current recall on this product. According to Delish, Faribault Foods, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of their black beans back in April, due to an issue with the cans' hermetic seal that caused a widespread botulism contamination. Astute Redditors also noticed that Costco prominently featured this brand of black beans, causing many to take note of their pantry items and return any damaged goods. While it seemed like this situation started to near its natural conclusion, a new wave of contaminations have appeared on the market, sparking further recalls.
California StateOCRegister

Southern California travelers warned not to transport backyard citrus fruit

The California citrus industry has a message for road trippers traveling this Memorial Day weekend: Don’t give grandma (or anyone else for that matter) your homegrown fruit. The transport of backyard oranges, lemons, grapefruits and kumquats is illegal in most of Southern California, which is under a citrus fruit and plant quarantine. That’s because movement of fruit, citrus trees and even seeds can unknowingly spread a pest that can infect healthy citrus trees with a deadly plant disease that has no cure.
Orange County, CABakersfield Channel

Southern California beach closed due to huge dead whale

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have closed a section of a Southern California beach and adjacent water near the carcass of a dead fin whale that washed ashore. The Orange County Health Care Agency’s environmental health division says Friday that the decomposing remains pose a health hazard at Bolsa Chica State Beach.
California StateNBC News

Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California

VENTURA, Calif. — A woman from Ventura was reunited with a wallet she lost 46 years ago after an employee working on remodeling Southern California’s historic Majestic Ventura Theater discovered it inside a crawl space. “I would have never imagined,” Tom Stevens said after locating the wallet among old candy...
California StateSFGate

Stunning new photos reveal depths of 'historic' California drought

A heat wave is currently baking a parched Northern California, worsening the extreme drought that Gov. Gavin Newsom has already described as "historic." Once-wet lake beds have turned to dust, the snowpack in the Sierra is nonexistent and water shortages are already hitting home. And fears are growing for a potentially devastating wildfire season after 4.1 million acres of California were ravaged by flames in 2020.
Riverside, CAPosted by
Only In Southern California

This Tiny Mexican Restaurant In Southern California Serves More Than A Dozen Types Of Tacos

We all know that Southern California has some of the best Mexican food on the planet, which makes it even harder to decide where to go out to dinner when there are so many fantastic places to choose from. To narrow things down for you, we thought you’d enjoy learning about this charming local taco […] The post This Tiny Mexican Restaurant In Southern California Serves More Than A Dozen Types Of Tacos appeared first on Only In Your State.
California StatePosted by
Only In Southern California

Here Are The 11 Most Dangerous Places In Southern California After Dark

If you’re wondering where the most dangerous places in Southern California are located — especially after dark — you’ll want to take a look at this list of cities where crime appears to thrive when the sun goes down. This list was compiled by gddlaw.com based on three factors: crime rate, police presence, and community […] The post Here Are The 11 Most Dangerous Places In Southern California After Dark appeared first on Only In Your State.
California StatePosted by
Jano le Roux

Their son went jogging and drowned in a California park, now his family is building a bridge in his name

Max Lenail jogged towards the San Diego River in the local Mission Trails Regional Park on the last day of his life. According to family members, the 21-year-run old’s on Jan. 29 was part of his training for an ultramarathon with his brother, and he had plans with friends to leave on a climbing expedition in Joshua Tree National Park that evening. Lenail was a serious climber who had previously climbed with Alex Honnold and was in outstanding physical shape.