Google is working on streamlining the way to share stuff like links, images, and videos throughout apps in Android 12. It is doing so by restricting third-party apps from customizing the native Android Sharesheet. For context, the Android Sharesheet is the pop-up that appears when you want to share information like images, links, webpages, and more through a number of apps. As of now, the UI of the Android Sharesheet differs from app to app. However, that seems to be changing.