Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Hickory, Polk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Hickory; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HICKORY...NORTHEASTERN CEDAR...NORTHERN POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 1130 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Weaubleau to Stockton, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pomme de Terre Lake... Stockton Lake Pomme De Terre State Park... Stockton Pittsburg... Humansville Polk... Fair Play Hermitage... Weaubleau Wheatland... Collins Flemington... Gerster Bearcreek... Caplinger Mills Elkton... Arnica Dunnegan... Nemo HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov