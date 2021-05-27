Cancel
Science

What a proven coronavirus lab leak theory would mean

Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mainstream media is engaged in some very warranted soul-searching when it comes to the possibility that the coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, rather than occurring naturally. Reporters often wrote about the theory dismissively, citing scientists who backed that up. There is still no real proof the theory is true, but scientists now regard it as increasingly plausible, as The Post’s Glenn Kessler detailed this week. And the Biden administration says it’s redoubling efforts to get to the truth.

Donald Trump
Mike Pompeo
Scienceunherd.com

Why we should welcome the lab leak theory

When the term “novel coronavirus” entered the public sphere last January, it swiftly became clear that, regardless of whether Covid-19 emerged from a lab in Wuhan or directly from nature, it ultimately came from horseshoe bats. As a graduate student, I had spent years studying tropical bats in Central America,...
U.S. PoliticsCommonwealth Journal

Fauci at center of conspiracy theory

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise seems convinced Dr. Anthony Fauci is part of some huge conspiracy. "The truth is out," he tweeted. "Fauci's emails show he suspected early on that COVID-19 possibly leaked from the Wuhan lab - yet he stayed silent. This is a major cover-up. We need a full congressional investigation into the origins of COVID-19."
Worldnewsatw.com

COVID origin: Evidence of lab leak that may have caused coronavirus would have been destroyed by China, ex-MI6 chief says | World News

Evidence of any lab leak that could be the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic will have been destroyed by Chinese officials, a former MI6 chief has said. Sir Richard Dearlove, who was in charge of the secret intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, said it would now be difficult to prove the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) was working on experiments to make a coronavirus that would be more deadly to humans.
NBC News

Fauci's emails don't prove a Wuhan conspiracy, but raise further questions

It was Jan. 31, 2020, and a leading infectious disease expert, Kristian Andersen, had been examining the genetic characteristics of the newly emerging SARS-CoV virus. “Some of the features (potentially) look engineered,” Andersen wrote in an email to Dr. Anthony Fauci, noting that he and other scientists “all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.”
Did “Wokeness”, Media Bias Bury The Wuhan Lab Leak Theory?

The idea that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab in China, was once considered a conspiracy theory by media outlets and social media platforms, but now there is growing evidence it could be true. Facebook is the latest to get backlash after its past efforts to censor any story or information on the Wuhan lab theory, as the company only recently halted its restriction of information on the story. Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill, Joe Concha and Democratic Strategist Leslie Marshall, weigh in on the Wuhan lab leak theory, big tech censorship and cancel culture.
ScienceNature.com

Coronapod: Uncertainty and the COVID 'lab-leak' theory

How doubt is fuelling the debate over the origin of coronavirus. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been allegations that SARS-CoV-2 could have originated in a Chinese lab. A phase one WHO investigation concluded that a 'lab-leak' was "extremely unlikely" and yet, the theory has seen a resurgence in recent weeks with several scientists wading into the debate.
ScienceSlate

A Very Calm Guide to the Lab Leak Theory

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure where exactly the virus that caused this mess came from, and how it was able to spread so rapidly among humans. With the origins of the coronavirus still up in the air, there’s been a lot of talk of the so-called lab leak theory—the idea that the virus spread to people in a laboratory accident, rather than jumping from a wild animal to a human.
Scienceava360.com

Scientists push for full investigation into COVID-19 lab leak theory

Health experts in the U.S. are calling for China to comply with a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including whether the coronavirus could have emerged from a lab leak. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the possible scenarios and what needs to happen next.
U.S. PoliticsGillette News Record

The media's dereliction of duty on the lab leak theory

WASHINGTON — With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’s origins within 90 days — while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
ScienceWashington Examiner

Scientists' stonewalling of the lab leak theory was intentional

Why did so many of our scientific “experts” outright reject the possibility that COVID-19 could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology when there was plenty of circumstantial evidence pointing in that direction? Because they were tied up in the very research that may have produced the coronavirus, and they didn’t want anyone to know about it.
The Hill

Poll: 83 percent support US action against China if Wuhan lab theory is proven true

A vast majority of voters support U.S. action against China if evidence is found proving that the coronavirus was leaked from a Wuhan lab, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Eighty-three percent of registered voters in the May 30-June 1 survey said they support the U.S. government taking action towards China if new intelligence reveals that COVID-19 originated in a lab in the city, while 17 percent of respondents oppose any action.
NFLDefense One

NIH Director: We Need an Investigation Into the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

As Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, recounted the moment, his eyes welled with tears. A few months before, he and his colleague Anthony Fauci had confided in each other their hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA had set the threshold for approval at 50 percent efficacy, roughly what the flu vaccine achieves each year. They would have been quite happy to hit 70 percent.