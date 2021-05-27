Cancel
Reading Family Displaced Following Damaging Row House Blaze

By Nicole Acosta
Reading FD at the scene on North 5th Street early Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Reading Fire Department

A family was left displaced after their house suffered serious damage in a fire that also spread to a neighboring home early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and heavy fire in the back of a three-story middle-of-the-row home on North 5th Street around 4:15 a.m., according to the Reading Fire Department.

While crews were knocking down the flames, they found no occupants inside the home, aside from a dog, whom they freed, authorities said.

A neighboring home also suffered damage on the exterior back walls, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire while Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

